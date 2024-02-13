Get Rich Quick With These 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I have always said it, and I keep my word regarding the biotechnology sector, since it is one of the largest and most important sectors. Not only is it vital for the financial markets, but for the quality of human life. Thanks to companies in this sector, there are innovative and completely effective solutions for very complicated diseases. If you want to participate and contribute to companies in charge of improving human health, here are three biotech stocks to buy. Let’s take a quick look at these companies.

MiMedx (MDXG)

We begin this great list of promising biotech companies with great potential to grow our wealth with MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG).

It is a wonderful company in this sector that specializes in developing fully advanced wound care solutions, specifically in areas such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers.

One of its innovative products was recently launched, EPIEFFECT. The product expands incredibly on its range and offers a great preferred option for deep or tunnel wounds.

Financially, this company is very well anchored, as during its last quarterly report, it indicated a 20.7% increase in net sales, along with a net income of $8.5 million in the same period.

One of the attributes that make this company stand out is its strong financial management, demonstrated by its improved capital structure. The company refinanced its existing debt and obtained new lines of credit.

MDXG secured credit agreements for approximately $95 million through a bank syndication. That underscores its confidence in future growth potential.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)

Next on the list is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). The company is on a mission to develop incredibly innovative treatments for those with severe neurodegenerative diseases.

One of its major achievements has been to receive regulatory approval for its flagship product, RELYVRIO, which has supported the company’s revenue growth.

In the financial area, AMLX had a great increase in its net product revenues, which can translate into a growing demand for its excellent quality products.

But that is not all, as a sign of its great commitment to future growth and success, the company is constantly investing in research and development, allocating resources to projects such as AMX0035, which is for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and the phase 3 ORION trial — the largest PSP clinical trial to date.

Another major step forward is that AMLX has completed recruitment for the HELIOS Phase 2 trial, focused on evaluating AMX0035 for Wolfram syndrome (WS), which is a rare genetic disorder with no known cure.

BeiGene (BGNE)

And to close the list of these great companies with technological applications in medicine, we have BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), which makes a remarkable difference when it comes to cancer treatment, specifically in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and some other types of solid tumors.

As if that were not enough, one of its greatest achievements has been its most relevant product, BRUKINSA, which received approval from the European and British regulatory authorities. In addition, this product has experienced a 130% increase in global sales.

Financially, the company is experiencing an incredible 101.6% growth in total revenues, as indicated in its latest quarterly report. That demonstrates the company’s attractive position to investors.

To continue its achievements, BGNE acquired an exclusive global license for an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor from Ensem Therapeutics. That makes evident BeiGene’s strong mission to continue in the committed pursuit of innovative solutions for its customers and clinical expansion.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

