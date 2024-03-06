Get Rich or Die Trading: 3 High-Stakes Stocks with Massive Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are some high-stakes stocks to buy for this year. I created this list of stocks for those with the highest risk tolerances As such, investing in this universe of stocks involves a large amount of speculation, as well as contending with risks of recovery and uncertainty.

Some of these companies have smaller market caps, while others are larger. But the one thing they all have in common is that putting your money into these companies is likely to lead to a polarizing, “all or nothing” result, and thus should be considered only for the most diehard of investors, and usually those with money to burn and a long time horizon.

But there’s something to be said to the excitement of gambling a little with these high-stakes stocks that can’t easily be replaced. When risk management strategies such as buying into these positions progressively instead of all at once are implemented, the risks of these investments may also be contained.

So here are three high-stakes stocks for investors to buy in March this year.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) operates within the hydrogen industry, which itself is in its infancy and therefore risky and uncertain to invest in.

But there are a couple of other points that are depressing BE’s valuation. The company issued guidance below analyst expectations. BE anticipates its full-year 2024 revenue to fall within the range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion. However, in the recent quarter, Bloom Energy experienced a nearly 23% drop in revenue compared to the previous year’s fourth quarter.

Other factors that throw gasoline into the fire include its market cap at around $2 billion and its beta of 2.76, thus making it particularly volatile in comparison to other stocks in the broad indices.

These risks have not deterred Wall Street, as analysts expect its stock price to increase 80.59% over the past year, and it’s also rated as a “Buy”.

Taking a long or short position in BE is likely to lead to a dramatic outcome, win or lose, which makes it one of those high-stakes stocks.

Corning (GLW)

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is known for its contributions to the 5G infrastructure through its production of fiber optic cables.

GLW is also one of those high-stakes stocks, as evidenced by its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. GAAP net sales decreased by 11% year-over-year to $12.588 billion for the full year, and GAAP net income saw a significant drop of 56% to $581 million. Core sales and core net income also declined.

The company’s stock price has dipped 8.37% over the past year, but it is in the process of recovery. However, its ascent may be a case of a rising tide lifting all boats rather than a focused interest in the company.

GLW is risky due to analysts collectively pricing in a huge increase for its EPS in FY2024, at 192.94%. If these expectations are unmet, then its shares could suffer, and it’s expected to be volatile along the way.

Despite the promises made, 5G has proven to be somewhat of a slow burner, so I’m not convinced that it will meet that target.

BlackBerry (BB)

Bringing up a relic from the early to mid 2000s is BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), once known for its proto-smartphones, has shifted focus to cybersecurity.

Things have been a little rough for BB. This is due to revising its outlook and no longer expecting to meet its fiscal 2026 revenue targets for both the Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) segments. The percentage of recurring software revenue also saw a decline to 70% in Q3, from 90% in the first and second quarters, and down from 80% in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for next year is expected to fall 18.92%, and all Wall Street analysts who cover the stock have given a ‘Hold’ rating, but this comes with a substantial upside for its stock price at 71.76%.

BB is a flirty with penny-stock territory at a market cap of just $1.5 billion. It’s struggling to become relevant again, and perhaps if it were renamed to a different brand, then its problems would be significantly worse as it tries hard to reinvent itself.

Around 9% of its shares are being sold short, so bears are pricing in a significant chance of a downward move, which sets up for a volatile investment environment for BB investors.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

