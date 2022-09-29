Get Ready for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022, a New Two-Day Sale

Missed this year's Amazon Prime Day? The great thing about sales is that there's often another one right around the corner. In this case, Amazon has a new Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12. This new 48-hour Amazon sale promises big discounts on top brands in the run up to holiday season.

Find out what to expect from Amazon's latest spending bonanza, how to get ready, and how to find the best deals. Plus, if money's tight right now, check out our tips on ways to avoid overspending.

Get ready for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

If July's Prime Day was anything to go by, the upcoming sale will include deals on electronics such as TVs, kitchen appliances, watches, and headphones. There's likely to be deals on Amazon and Alexa products, so if you were planning on buying any of these soon, you might find a bargain. Here are three ways to get the most out of the upcoming sale.

1. Plan how much and how you'll spend

Before you start browsing deals or setting up a Prime account, look at your budget and work out how much you can afford. Many people put off budgeting, which is understandable. However, knowing how much you can spend can set you free. Think of it as a tool that allows you to spend guilt-free rather than a restrictive chore.

If you earn credit card rewards, take a moment to think about which card will earn you the most benefits, and make sure it's set up in your Amazon account. If you do pay by credit card, try not to take on debt you won't be able to pay off at the end of the month. Otherwise, those big savings could actually wind up costing you money in the long run.

Even if you find amazing deals, if you're already struggling with other financial goals it might make sense to wait. There will be plenty more sales further down the line. Whether it's building up your savings account balance or paying down debt, prioritize these over catching the latest bargains.

2. Make a list

Take some time to think about what you might need, whether it's gifts for loved ones or appliances for your home. If you use the Amazon app, you can set up alerts now for specific products. That way you'll receive messages about any offers during the two-day event. For Alexa users, Alexa can notify you 24 hours before on deals for products in your Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later list.

Wondering what might be available? According to an Amazon press release, the upcoming sale will include low price deals on big name brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, and Samsung. If you're in the market for a smart TV, Prime members could be in for discounts of up to 80%. Amazon says there will also be discounts on Alexa devices, as well as products from LEGO, adidas, Furbo, and Ashley Furniture.

3. Decide if Amazon Prime is worth it

If you're not an Amazon Prime member and haven't used the service before, you should be able to sign up for a free 30 day trial. Otherwise, membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. If you only want to sign up for one month, set an alarm so you don't forget to cancel your membership.

There are lots of benefits to Prime membership, including free shipping, access to video and music services, and a free annual Grubhub+ membership. You'll also be able to benefit from special deals, including sales such as this one. However, the cost of monthly subscriptions can eat into your bank balance, so think about whether the monthly cost is justified.

Avoid buyer's remorse

Shopping -- particularly sales shopping -- can generate two contradictory emotions. One is the satisfaction of having bought something you've wanted for a while at a great price. The other is buyer's remorse. The feeling that comes when you've spent money you don't have on things you don't really need.

Here are a few ways to avoid impulse buying during the sale:

Stick to your budget and your list. If you find you've strayed into the land of at-home cheese-making kits and rubber chicken purses, go back to your list. Remind yourself of what you actually wanted to buy and how much you wanted to spend.

If you find you've strayed into the land of at-home cheese-making kits and rubber chicken purses, go back to your list. Remind yourself of what you actually wanted to buy and how much you wanted to spend. Compare prices. Amazon isn't the only retailer in town and other stores often match its deals, even during sales. You may be able to get the same price elsewhere without paying for a Prime membership.

Amazon isn't the only retailer in town and other stores often match its deals, even during sales. You may be able to get the same price elsewhere without paying for a Prime membership. Walk away from your computer before you hit buy. Two-day sales can create a sense that you need to buy now or you'll miss out. Take an hour or more to think about whether you'll use the item, how you might feel about your purchase in a few month's time, and why it's on sale.

Many consumers are grappling with increases in their living costs, and sales like this one can make a difference to your bank balance. The trick is to make sure you're getting good deals on items you actually need -- otherwise, you're helping Amazon's bottom line rather than your own.

