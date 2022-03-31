Get Ready for Rising Rates with the Victory Market Neutral Income Fund

The first quarter of 2022 has not been an easy one for investors. Geopolitical turmoil has roiled markets and ushered in higher volatility. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve looks to embark on a new rate-hike cycle. So where should income-oriented investors turn in the face of these potential headwinds?

One possibility is alternative income vehicles such as the Victory Market Neutral Income Fund (CBHIX). This nuanced fund employs a unique strategy that may be appealing to investors who are not only seeking to diversify their portfolio with a new source of attractive income but also benefit from lower levels of volatility and low correlation to stocks and bonds.

Given the rising inflation risks and declining labor market slack, the Fed has signaled that there could be a handful of rate hikes in 2022 and beyond. The summary of economic projections from the Federal Open Market Committee’s recent meeting indicates that the majority of committee members have a target Fed Funds Rate range of 0.75% to 1% for this year and perhaps even higher in 2023, depending on how the economy performs.

Historically, when the Fed raises rates, the prices of existing bonds decrease as investors gravitate toward newer issues coming to market because they tend to offer higher interest payments. Rising rates can also have a negative effect on the stock market given the higher anticipated borrowing costs, which in turn can act as a brake on economic growth.

Although the Fed has telegraphed its intent to raise rates in order to combat inflation, investors may want to reconsider the conventional 60/40 portfolio, generally viewed as a balanced mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. By reducing part of a traditional fixed income allocation and incorporating an alternative income strategy into their portfolio, investors might be able to tap into a new source of income while mitigating some of the risks associated with higher rates.

The Victory Market Neutral Income Fund is one such vehicle that has a history of generating consistent income in rising rate environments. In fact, it has outperformed the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index (a well-known domestic bond index that is a common proxy for a diversified bond portfolio) during periods when 10-Year Treasury increases by 100 basis points or more. Treasury yields have already moved this far off their lows (earlier in the pandemic), and they look poised to possibly head even higher now.

Another important feature of the Victory Market Neutral Income Fund is that it aims to remain neutral to the stock market, and, as such, it has a history of outperforming the S&P 500® Index during declines of 500 basis points or greater. That could be comforting to investors, given the stock markets’ performance during the first quarter of 2022.

“As volatility spiked early in the year and interest rates looked like they were poised to push even higher, many investors were looking for reliable, attractively-priced strategies that could offer consistent levels of income but without the interest rate or equity market risk,” explains Scott Kefer, Senior Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. “The Victory Market Neutral Income Fund seems to be tailor-made for just such an environment.”

Kefer goes on to explain that the fund employs a systematic and repeatable methodology to deliver attractive alternative income and other potential benefits. This includes a few key steps:

Capturing income from a global portfolio of high dividend-paying stocks. Specifically, the Victory Market Neutral Income Fund allocates to the stocks underlying the Nasdaq Victory High Dividend Volatility Weighted Indexes.

Leveraging short equity index futures to neutralize equity beta. Or, more simply put, this aims to neutralize the volatility associated with the stock market by shorting very liquid index futures to offset the exposure it has from holding the dividend-paying equities.

Applying a futures overlay strategy to address basis risk and help to provide added diversification benefits.

Given its unique profile, Kefer believes the Victory Market Neutral Income Fund can serve as a legitimate supplement to enhance an investor’s fixed income portfolio, though every investor’s situation is, of course, different. It’s also noteworthy that this fund has historically received receives favorable tax treatment because it has the potential to generate income from qualified dividends. All in all, it aims to maintain a risk profile similar to traditional bonds, but importantly it does not have duration risk. Therefore, it should be suited for today’s rising rate environment. And historically, this fund has maintained a low correlation to stocks and bonds, which might enhance diversification benefits.

“This fund typically caters to investors seeking yield-generating alternatives without ramping up the risk profile of their overall portfolio,” Kefer says. “The fund is generating a lot of interest these days from both institutions and individual investors, and we think it’s the right product for the right time.”

VCM Disclosure:

Carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, visit www.vcm.com/prospectus. Read it carefully before investing. Not all share classes are available to all investors.

All investing involves risk, including the potential loss

of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume.

Investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. Dividends are never guaranteed.

Derivatives may not work as intended and may result in losses. The value of your investment is also subject to geopolitical risks such as wars, terrorism, environmental disasters, and public health crises; the risk of technology malfunctions or disruptions; and the responses to such events by governments and/or individual companies.

Nasdaq is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “Nasdaq”) and is licensed for use by Victory Capital. The products are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no warranties as to the legality or suitability of, and bears no liability. The Fund is distributed by Victory Capital Services, Inc.

