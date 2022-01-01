Get Ready for More Robust ESG Requirements

Teradata, a leader in cloud computing made some big predictions for the Financial world in 2022. The biggest change is more AI adoption and software development in banking. Branches have closed in Europe and America and supplementing this with AI will be key. They also anticipate widespread adoption of the cloud in banking, but this could come with systemic risks as this is a new frontier for a small number of firms and failure could be catastrophic. Finally, regulators are going to take a step up in 2022 when it comes to ESG. These changes will mean more data analytics and statistics. Banks and companies will work independently to provide emissions data that can satisfy regulators as to their ESG status.

FINSUM: The cloud brings great efficiency for portfolio software moving forward; a one-stop-shop for lots of metrics and management tools!

esg

regulation

fintech

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.