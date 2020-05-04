Get Ready For A Wild Week Of Earnings

Week 4 of earnings season starts today. ORATS tracks the historical weekly price moves of firms and the moves expected by the options market. Typically, this week 4 has the highest moves in stocks versus what is implied by options prices.

Week 4 has paid off with the actual moves at 114% of the implied moves. By contrast, week 1 historically returned 87% of every dollar invested in straddles, and week 2 returned 85% of the investment.

Week 3 had an average net return to options straddle buyers at 104% returned and Week 5 had 108%.

Shopify $SHOP, Roku $ROKU, Beyond Meat $BYND, Uber $UBER, Disney $DIS, Pinterest $PINS, Buffalo Wild Wings $WING, and Wynn Resorts $WYNN are a few of the names reporting this week.

Here is a list of other names along with the straddle expected earnings move and the past average earnings move.

Another interesting statistic from this first quarter earnings season: The average percentage of firms beating estimates since 2006 is 73% and 75% over the last five years according to Deutsche Bank. Already, the current quarter fell below 70% and may continue to fall.

It should be a wild week in the market.

