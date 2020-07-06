Get Ready for a Green Rush in the Second Half: 3 Must Buys
3 Marijuana Stocks to Play the Green Rush in 2H20 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG Fertilizers the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. HEXO Corp HEXO Medical - Products Aurora Cannabis ACB The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
The Scotts MiracleGro Company (SMG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): Free Stock Analysis Report
HEXO Corp. (HEXO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Click to get this free report
The Scotts MiracleGro Company (SMG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): Free Stock Analysis Report
HEXO Corp. (HEXO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.