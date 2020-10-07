Get Quality Debt with This Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

With a helping hand extended from the Federal Reserve amid the Covid-19 pandemic, corporate bonds got a nice boost as investors followed suit and piled more capital into debt issues. However, as 2020 comes to a close, bond investors should look towards more quality debt with a lesser likelihood of defaulting--an opportunity to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds.

"U.S. companies sold more debt during the third quarter of 2020 than ever before, extending this year’s record-breaking bond bonanza into the second half of the year even as some analysts predict a slowdown," a Wall Street Journal article noted. "Highly rated companies including Apple Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. issued more than $267 billion of bonds from July through September, according to data firm Dealogic. Below-investment-grade firms such as Charter Communications Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. sold more than $119 billion. Those are both the largest amounts for that period in data going back to 1995."

"The record-breaking third quarter surprised some on Wall Street. Many expected corporate-debt sales to slow in the second half of the year, after U.S. companies sold a record $822 billion of bonds in 2020’s first six months," the article added.

With more uncertainty ahead, bond investors can look to funds holding quality debt like the iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (NYSEArca: LQD). LQD seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx® USD Liquid Investment Grade Index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds.

LQD allocates 95 percent of its total assets in investment-grade corporate bonds to mitigate credit risk. Furthermore, LQD gives bond investors:

Exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment grade corporate bonds Access to 1000+ high quality corporate bonds in a single fund Use to seek stability and pursue income

Here are a pair of other investment grade bond options to consider:

ProShares Investment Grade—Intr Rt Hdgd (BATS: IGHG): IGHG tracks the performance of the Citi Corporate Investment Grade (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index with long positions in investment grade corporate bonds issued by both U.S. and foreign domiciled companies. This is particularly important during market downturns when the propensity for a company to default on its debt is higher. As such, IGHG focuses on investment-grade issues to reduce credit risk. Xtrackers Inv Grd Bd Intst Rt Hdg ETF (BATS: IGIH): IGIH seeks investment results that track the performance of the Solactive Investment Grade Bond – Interest Rate Hedged Index where a portion IGIH’s total assets will reside in long positions in U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. As in the case of IGHG, this strategy effectively eliminates exposure to riskier bonds with fund allocations in investment-grade issues.

