Get Pumped: 2024 Roth IRA Income Ranges Have Increased

If you're searching for reasons to be excited about 2024, here's one to add to your list: Higher Roth IRA income limits. Last month, the IRS released the 2024 contribution and income limits for individual retirement accounts, and they are better than ever. This means you can earn more money and still qualify to stash money away in a Roth IRA.

So if you are thinking about contributing to a Roth IRA in 2024, we've jotted down a few things you need to know about the limits and requirements.

Let's start with the new Roth IRA contribution limits

For 2024, if you are under 50, you can contribute up to $7,000 in your Roth IRA. This is up from $6,500 in 2023. If you are 50 or older, you can contribute up to $8,000 (up from $7,500 in 2023). If you are 50 or older, you also get the benefit of a $1,000 catch-up contribution. However, you can't contribute more than you've earned for the year.

Let's say you are 75 years old and earn $5,000 from your part-time job. You won't be able to contribute the max amount to an IRA because you only earned $5,000 for the year. Your 2024 contribution would be limited to your earnings.

2024 Roth IRA Contribution Limits 2023 Roth IRA Contribution Limits Under 50 $7,000 $6,500 50 or over $8,000 $7,500

The 2024 Roth IRA income limits are higher

Now is a good time to organize your finances and start planning for 2024. Since the Roth IRA income limits are increasing in 2024, you may have a shot at living the Roth IRA dream if you're in the early stages of the six-figure club. This is a big deal because the Roth IRA allows you to contribute after-tax dollars in exchange for tax-free income in retirement.

Suppose your tax filing status is single and you are 40 years old in 2024. The income limit to max out your Roth IRA contribution in 2024 is $146,000, up from $138,000 in 2023. Keep in mind that the income number you need to pay attention to is your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). Your MAGI will determine whether you can make direct contributions to a Roth IRA and whether you can stash away the full amount in 2024.

So if your MAGI was $140,000 in 2023, you wouldn't be able to make a full contribution to a Roth IRA. But if your income remains the same in 2024, you'll be able to make a full contribution thanks to the higher income limits.

When your income tips over $146,000, you can make reduced contributions to a Roth IRA until your income jumps over $161,000. After that, you won't be eligible to make any direct contributions to a Roth IRA in 2024 if your tax filing status is single or head of household.

Take a look at the Roth IRA income limits for 2024 to see if you might have a chance to make direct contributions to the account.

2024 Tax Filing Status Income Limit For a Full Roth IRA Contribution Roth Contribution Phases Out Entirely For Income Above Single and head of household $146,000 $161,000 Married filing jointly $230,000 $240,000

Think about your 2024 income goals

Your 2024 income will determine if you are a candidate to make direct contributions to a Roth IRA.

If you earn a salary or have a good idea of what your income will look like in 2024, you can get the ball rolling on Roth IRA contributions on Jan. 1, 2024 if your income falls within the range. But if you're expecting a big bonus or significant spike in income that may push your income over the limits, you might want to hang tight before you dump money into a Roth IRA.

No matter where you stand, it's still a good time to plan and start saving money toward your retirement goals. Even if you earn too much to contribute directly to a Roth IRA in 2024, you can still use a backdoor Roth IRA to gain access to the account. But planning ahead will make sure you're in good shape to maximize your Roth IRA contributions and meet any other retirement goals you want to scratch off your list.

