Get Nice Holdings Warns of Significant Profit Decline

Get Nice Holdings Limited (HK:0064) has released an update.
Get Nice Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant drop in profits by 50% to 60% for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to decreased property values and increased impairment losses. Investors and shareholders are advised to exercise caution and await the interim results announcement on November 27, 2024, for more accurate financial information.
