Get Nice Holdings Suspends Trading Amidst Strategic Review

November 04, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Get Nice Holdings Limited (HK:0064) has released an update.

Get Nice Holdings Limited has temporarily halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting November 5, 2024. This pause comes in anticipation of a significant announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, indicating potential strategic moves within the company.

