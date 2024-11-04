Get Nice Holdings Suspends Trading Amidst Strategic Review

Get Nice Holdings Limited (HK:0064) has released an update.

Get Nice Holdings Limited has temporarily halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting November 5, 2024. This pause comes in anticipation of a significant announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, indicating potential strategic moves within the company.

For further insights into HK:0064 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.