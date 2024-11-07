News & Insights

Get Nice Financial Group to Review Interim Results

November 07, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. (HK:1469) has released an update.

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 26, 2024, to review its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and discuss the possibility of an interim dividend. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the financials might influence the company’s stock performance.

