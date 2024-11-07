Get Nice Financial Group to Review Interim Results

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. (HK:1469) has released an update.

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 26, 2024, to review its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and discuss the possibility of an interim dividend. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the financials might influence the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:1469 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.