Get Nice Financial Group Reports Profit Decline

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. reported a decline in net profit for the six months ending September 2024, with profits falling to HK$71.8 million from HK$85.9 million in the previous year. The financial group faced higher net impairment losses and decreased revenue from contracts with customers, impacting overall performance. Despite these challenges, the company managed to maintain steady interest revenue, showcasing resilience in its financial operations.

