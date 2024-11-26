News & Insights

Stocks

Get Nice Financial Group Reports Profit Decline

November 26, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. (HK:1469) has released an update.

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. reported a decline in net profit for the six months ending September 2024, with profits falling to HK$71.8 million from HK$85.9 million in the previous year. The financial group faced higher net impairment losses and decreased revenue from contracts with customers, impacting overall performance. Despite these challenges, the company managed to maintain steady interest revenue, showcasing resilience in its financial operations.

