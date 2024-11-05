News & Insights

Get Nice Financial Group Announces Trading Halt

November 05, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. (HK:1469) has released an update.

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd. has announced a trading halt on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 5, 2024, pending an important announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. This move is crucial for investors and market participants as it involves sensitive inside information about the company.

