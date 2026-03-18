Get Most of Your Income From Social Security? You May Not Benefit From the New Senior Deduction.

Key Points

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act introduced a new tax deduction for rerirees.

There are certain eligibility requirements that you have to meet to qualify for benefits.

If you have remaining taxable income after taking other deductions, you may benefit from this new provision.

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The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) provided a generous new tax break to most retirees. Touted as a fulfillment of President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to eliminate taxes on Social Security, the new tax break in the OBBBA takes the form of a $6,000 tax deduction for eligible retirees.

However, the deduction isn't directly related to Social Security and, in fact, a good number of people who collect Social Security benefits won't benefit from it at all. This group includes many people who get most of their money from Social Security.

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Why you may not benefit from the new tax deduction if most of your income comes from Social Security

The new $6,000 deduction is available if you're 65 or older, regardless of whether you're collecting Social Security benefits or not. The full deduction is available for single tax filers with incomes that don't exceed $75,000 and married joint tax filers with incomes that don't exceed $150,000. For married couples, each spouse can claim the $6,000 to reduce the couple's combined taxable income, as long as both qualify independently.

For many people who only collect Social Security, though, it's not going to be possible to take advantage of the deduction. That's because the deduction works by reducing taxable income, and any taxable income they have may already be eliminated by existing tax breaks for seniors.

Deductions cannot reduce your tax bill below zero and result in you getting more money back than you pay to the IRS. Some tax credits can do that, like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the additional child tax credit, but you'll only benefit by deductions that reduce your taxable income. Your savings comes from the taxes you don't pay on the amount of income you were able to deduct.

When do you benefit from the new tax deduction?

The new $6,000 tax deduction for seniors only benefits you if you have remaining taxable income after taking other deductions that seniors are eligible for.

If you itemize deductions, this could include things like deductions for mortgage interest or state and local taxes.

If you don't itemize, it includes the standard deduction available to everyone, which is $15,750 for single tax filers and $31,500 for married joint filers for the 2025 tax year, plus an extra standard deduction for seniors of $2,000 for single tax filers and $1,600 per spouse, or $3,200 total for married joint filers.

With these existing deductions, you'll benefit from the extra $6,000 deduction only with taxable income above $17,750 for single filers and $34,700 for married joint filers.

If you get your income primarily from Social Security, chances are good you won't have that much taxable income, especially given that Social Security benefits only become taxable when your provisional income is above $25,000 for single filers or $32,000 for married joint filers (provisional income is half of Social Security plus all taxable and some non-taxable income). You should be aware of the limitations of how this deduction works so you can plan accordingly when you're submitting your tax return.

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