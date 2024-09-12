Get the Most Out of Fixed Income: Tax Managed SMAs

With persistently high interest rates, investors are increasingly turning to fixed-income separately managed accounts (SMAs) for their potential tax advantages and personalized portfolio options. SMAs give investors direct ownership of underlying securities, offering greater control over capital gains, tax-loss harvesting, and tax-efficient investment selection.

Fixed-income SMAs can minimize tax liabilities through strategies like low portfolio turnover, selective tax-loss harvesting, and investment choices based on location-specific tax exemptions.

While tailoring portfolios for various client types, portfolio managers must balance customization with operational efficiency to meet expectations and maintain consistent performance. The key is to achieve tax efficiency without compromising on investment goals or client-specific outcomes.

Finsum: Investors should think of the tax advantages as additional returns their accounts can optimize for their portfolio.

