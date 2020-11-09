Get it while it's hot: buoyant corporate primary supports November pipeline

By Ed Clark

November 9 - The solid response that both FCA Bank and Klepierre drew on Monday underscored the strength of demand for investment-grade corporate paper in the European primary, making the market even more alluring to those issuers still considering additional fundraising this year.

A limited supply of new issues during the US election week and a calmer market tone since the polls closed allowed FCA Bank (Baa1/BBB/BBB+), the financing arm of Fiat Chrysler and a joint venture with Credit Agricole, to lure a book of around €5.3bn to its €850m three-year bond. The spread was set 7bp through fair value.

Interest for the deal was evident when leads were able to announce guidance of 85bp area for an expected €750m issue, with the spread at that stage just 3bp above fair value according to those involved, and comfortably inside the 115bp-120bp IPTs. The spread was later fixed at 75bp.

One banker, however, pointed to Klepierre’s €600m February 2031 issue as the real test of the market’s strength.

“The market feels very strong and undersupplied these days and I think we could see more activity, but I think Klepierre will tell a lot,” he said.

The European shopping centre operator (A-) has been hit hard by the return of lockdowns to large parts of Europe.

Over half of the company’s sites have been affected by closure measures since the start of October. Footfall in regions that have seen lighter restrictions imposed, such as Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, at the end of October dropped to 71% of that seen in 2019, according to an announcement by the company on November 5.

But this did not stop investors putting in orders for the deal on Monday. Orders peaked at over €2bn at the tight end of guidance of plus 115b-120bp for an expected €500m deal. Leads then set the spread at 110bp with the upsized deal coming through fair value.

Price points for the new deal included Klepierre’s €600m 1.25% September 2031s and €700m 1.625% December 2032s, seen at spreads of 115bp and 121bp pre-announcement, suggesting fair value for the latest issue in the region of 112bp-113bp.

REBUILDING THE PIPELINE

With issuers able to raise funding at supportive levels and the potential for further lockdowns in some European countries, syndicate bankers predict a healthy supply of investment-grade corporate supply through to the end of the month.

“I think we might see around €20bn or even more for November,” said the first syndicate official.

“In terms of pipeline, [we’ve] got three deals lined up for the coming days. No huge size though, but I would expect some corporates to look at this market and be tempted to dip their toes.”

The new supply will likely be a mix of senior and subordinated transactions as risk appetite begins to return, said bankers. However, issuance may be somewhat disjointed, squeezed into what issuance windows are open.

“There are not that many actionable days left for deals in 2020. I also think the market may shut a bit early on the investor side given what a crazy year it has been,” said a second banker.

“So maybe you get deal rushes next week, the week of November 30, otherwise there are holidays this week and the week of November 23.”

One name lining up a deal, its inaugural green bond, is Finnish forest industry company UPM-Kymmene, rated Baa1/BBB (both stable). BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Nordea are arranging a series of European fixed income investor calls that began on Monday. A euro benchmark eight-year may follow.

(Reporting by Edward Clark; Editing by Sudip Roy)

