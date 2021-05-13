Get in while the market has some PEPP in its step

By Ed Clark

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Bankers are advising corporate clients to issue while the bond market is constructive, given the prospect of lower levels of central bank support and widening credit spreads in the second half of 2021, but years of largely benign conditions might be making borrowers complacent.

The pace of change in the European Central Bank’s pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) is uncertain, and with the central bank's injection of liquidity likely to slow in the third quarter, analysts are predicting a material widening in investment-grade spreads during the second half the year.

“Ultimately, we would anticipate that the ECB will have reduced its pace of PEPP purchases by the end of the year, resorting to the weekly pace of around €15bn per week, with further reductions in 2022,” said Keith Patton, managing director, global head of absolute return fixed income at BMO Global Asset Management.

The ECB is currently purchasing securities through PEPP across all asset classes at a rate of around €20bn per week.

Commerzbank is predicting that year-end 2021 euro investment-grade credit spreads will be 70p, implying a widening of 10bp from current levels, according to the bank’s analysts. They expect the widening pressure to be less evident in euro high-yield, which has less exposure to rates and more exposure to an economic recovery.

Syndicate and DCM officials are therefore telling their corporate clients with any funding to do to get into the market now - and if they envisage needs down the road, to at least bring some of their plans forward.

“You have two things supporting the market,” said a syndicate banker. “Lack of supply and continuous and high levels of central bank support. If one or both of those things changes, pricing and execution will be affected.”

The reduction in central bank support may well come before a rise in supply, given many of the larger corporates are already well funded following record levels of issuance in 2020.

Not only is a reduction in PEPP likely to prompt a widening in spreads, but also a rise in the premiums that borrowers have to pay to print new debt.

“This reduced support for new issuance may lead to a wider new issue premium and less differentiation between eligible and non-eligible issuers,” said James Lindley, global rates portfolio manager at BMO GAM.

“As we don’t expect the ECB to sell their current holdings, we would expect these eligible bonds to stay expensive relative to non-eligible.”

But despite bankers urging corporates to consider issuing, supply remains low. Over the past fortnight IFR has recorded just shy of €10bn of euro high-grade corporate supply, suggesting predictions of €30bn to €40bn of issuance this month will fall short.

Bankers have for some time been telling treasurers that they should issue before market conditions turn against them, only to see spreads continue to tighten, and there may be an element of the ‘boy who cried wolf’ affecting issuance plans.

“For years we have been telling issuers that they should issue now and not wait because the market could turn against them,” said the syndicate banker. “And then conditions have remained benign. But looking at the market now, conditions are good and it’s hard to assess what will happen after the summer.”

Source: ECB

Tactical trimming

Not all areas of the corporate market are as exposed to a scaling back of PEPP. Citigroup analysts have highlighted several segments that are likely to see greater levels of widening.

A steepening in the credit curve as the spread return potential diminishes means that investors should be, and in fact already are, reducing duration.

“Our Absolute Return and Global Credit strategies are already focused on shorter maturity names,” said Ian Robinson, head of credit at BMO GAM.

The already ingrained investor preference for shorter and mid-dated bonds was most clearly demonstrated last week, when Euronext issued €600m 0.125% May 2026s, €600m 0.75% May 2031s and €600m 1.5% May 2041s.

The book for the shortest tranche closed at €2.3bn, allowing the issuer to fund at a -7bp premium, while the middle tranche saw orders of €1.9bn and a 0bp concession and the longest leg attracted books of €1.25bn and paid a 5bp premium.

Low Triple B credits are another area where investors should look to reduce exposure, according to Citigroup.

“Although we are not expecting a wave of fallen angels currently with the pending economic upturn and the prospect of broader rating stability, it is in the (senior) low Triple Bs that we would seek to lighten up,” wrote the analysts.

The spread difference between low and higher quality Triple Bs is currently just 20bp, the tightest it has ever been. In a limited bout of credit volatility this could widen to 30bp.

“In a more adverse scenario, it could be significantly more, given that the gap got to almost 100bp during the pandemic sell-off,” says Citigroup.

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Alex Chambers, Robert Hogg)

