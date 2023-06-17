Get In Early On These Next 3 Trillion-Dollar Companies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We know that the stock market is ever-changing and dynamic. To that end, investors are always trying to divine the next trillion-dollar companies. Visa (NYSE:V), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) all have great potential. All three emerging trillion-dollar companies are leaders in their markets. Visa leads the electronic payments industry, Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market and TSM is a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. With their strong financial performance, technological innovation and positions within expanding industries, now is the time to invest in these high potential trillion-dollar companies.

VISA (V)

Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com

Visa (NYSE:V) is leading in the electronic payment processing market, giving it a significant competitive advantage. Its continued expansion and strong growth have consistently exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Technological innovation is another aspect driving Visa’s success. The company is at the forefront of advanced payment solutions, such as incorporating cryptocurrencies and other emerging technologies, improving the efficiency and security of transactions. The company has also achieved successful geographic expansion, tapping into emerging markets and growing its user base. This strategic approach allows Visa to capitalize on economic growth in different regions and diversify its revenue streams. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payments and reduced the use of cash, which has benefited Visa as a leader in digital payments. Consumer confidence in electronic payments has increased during these challenging times.

The company has a current market capitalization of approximately $479 billion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the market. In fiscal year 2022, it recorded a total transaction volume of $14.1 billion, demonstrating steady growth. In addition, the company’s net revenue increased to $29.3 billion. Despite the growth, it has continually focused on efficiency and cost management. Impressive net revenue growth offset increases in operating expenses.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Zigres / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is well positioned to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization due to several factors. Growing demand for electric vehicles drives its success, as Tesla is a leader in this expanding market.

In addition to electric vehicles, it is positioned as a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, which are critical in the transition to a renewable energy economy. This technological advantage strengthens its position in the electric vehicle market too. It allows it to venture into other energy-related markets, expanding its reach and creating more growth opportunities. Constant innovation in electric vehicle autonomy, autonomous driving and cost reduction also contributes to its success. Tesla’s corporate culture, associated with innovation and futuristic vision, generates confidence in investors and consumers.

It currently has a market capitalization of $825 billion. Plus, during the first quarter 2023 Tesla demonstrated solid profitability. The company posted an operating margin of 11.4%, reflecting efficient cost management and reliable operational performance. It reported a GAAP operating income of $2.7 billion and a GAAP net income of $2.5 billion in the same period, showing its ability to generate significant revenue and maintain a solid financial position.

In addition, in terms of operational achievements, it has reached significant milestones in Europe and the United States. During the first quarter of 2023, the Tesla Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in both markets, excluding pickup trucks. This success underscores Tesla’s ability to meet market demand and its leadership in the electric vehicle industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Source: ToyW / Shutterstock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) enjoys a dominant position in the semiconductor industry due to its production capacity and advanced technology, which gives it a significant competitive advantage. In addition, demand for semiconductors has been steadily growing due to the increasing popularity of online technology and mobile devices. TSM is well positioned to benefit from this trend, as evidenced by its growth track record and prospects for continued consumer electronics and the automotive industry demand.

The company has made significant investments in research and development to stay at the forefront of semiconductor technology. This strategy has proven successful and is expected to lead to further growth and profitability in the future. TSMC reported net revenues of $16.72 billion in the first quarter of 2023, within the guidance range provided by the company. Although a slight decrease in the revenue range is expected for the next quarter, it continues strengthening its financial performance. Market capitalization currently stands at $542 billion. With its track record of steady growth, dominant industry position and focus on innovation, TSM is well on its way to becoming one of the next trillion-dollar companies.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Get In Early On These Next 3 Trillion-Dollar Companies appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.