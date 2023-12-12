Get Free Starbucks Hot Chocolate Every Weekend In December

Starbucks is making this holiday season even sweeter. We already told you about the resurrection of the “Thurs Yays” discount coffee deal. Now, coffee and chocolate lovers can get a free hot chocolate every weekend in December when you buy a handcrafted drink. And these aren’t the only deals Starbucks is brewing up this month.

Free Signature Hot Chocolate

You can get a free short or kid’s sized Signature Hot Chocolate with every grande or larger barista drink order every weekend in December. The offer is limited to one free beverage per order — but takes place every Saturday and Sunday through December 31.

You might want to try one of Starbucks' always anticipated holiday beverages. The new offerings include a Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai and four festive cold foam flavors: Peppermint Chocolate, Caramel Brulée, Sugar Cookie and Chestnut Praline.

The in-app offer is valid at participating Starbucks stores nationwide and includes all handcrafted beverages. The offer excludes hot and iced brewed coffee and tea and ready-to-drink beverages. Any customizations cost extra.

20% Off UberEats Orders 12/11-12/14

If you are the office organizer or are hosting a tree trimming, you can order holiday drinks for everyone, have them delivered and enjoy some savings. Order before 2pm on 12/14 and receive 20% off your Starbucks orders of $20 or more on Uber Eats.

This deal runs from Monday December 11 though Thursday December 14 from 5 am to 2 pm only. The maximum discount you can receive is $5.

Play Starbucks for Life

The annual Starbucks for Life game turned 10 this year and they are celebrating by giving away even more prizes this year. The prizes range from bonus stars to free coffee for life — a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item.

You earn gameplays with your purchases. The game ends 12/31/23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Put your Santa hat on and head to your local Starbucks and enjoy a discounted coffee on Thursdays and free hot chocolate every Saturday and Sunday this December. Treat a friend, surprise a neighbor or your favorite elf.

