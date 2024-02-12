Get Free Pancakes on National Pancake Day February 13

In honor of National Pancake day on February 13, you can get a FREE stack of pancakes at two of America’s most iconic breakfast destinations. If you enjoy a stack of flapjacks as much as I do, set a reminder to take advantage of this deal that is available for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

IHOP

Visit IHOP between 7am and 7pm at participating locations, and you can score a free short stack of pancakes when you dine in. February is IHOP’s month of giving, and you can help fight hunger by adding a small donation with your meal.

If a short stack isn’t enough to satisfy your hunger, you can indulge in the recently resurrected Rooty Tooty Fresh N’ Fruity breakfast combo for $7. And the Pancake of the Month is spot on for Valentine’s Day. You can enjoy stack chocolate strawberry pancakes topped with whipped cream.

Join their rewards program called “ The International Bank of Pancakes ” that promises that you will always get returns on your “ingestments.” You earn Pan-Coins, a crypto-pancake, that can be traded in for more pancakes.

IHOP hosted its first Pancake Day in 2006 and has used this day to raise money for charity. In the past 17 years, the company has raised close to $30 million for charities. This year IHOP is supporting Feeding America.

Denny's

Denny's is giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes (2ct.) from 5am - 5pm with an entrée purchase. This chain has a few other offers you can use when you visit on Tuesday. National Pancake Day is on a Tuesday and kids eat for free every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. This offer starts at 4 p.m. and the pancake offer is over at 5 p.m., so plan accordingly.

If two pancakes aren’t enough, you can order the famous Original Grand Slam for $5.99 ($7.99 in select locations) that is available for a limited time only. If you like something sweeter in the morning, try the Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Slam special.

And if you are taking your grandkids for some free pancakes, but don’t really care for flapjacks, you are in luck. Denny’s gives current members of AARP a 15% discount on your check of up to $10. However, you can’t use the discount for the Original Grand Slam or alcoholic beverages.

Denny's has a rewards program called Denny's Rewards Challenges. Every month members get an opportunity to complete challenges and earn additional rewards on top of rewards for purchases. You’ll get a sweet sign-up bonus of 20% off your next visit.

Get married (or renew your vows) at Denny's on Valentine's Day

Denny's will host free weddings and vow renewals at its pop-up wedding chapel on Fremont Street in Las Vegas this Valentine's Day. You can get exchange vows on the 14th from 9am -5pm gratis. Spaces are limited and you can reserve a spot by calling (702) 471-0056.

You can get married there all year-round. The wedding package is $199 and includes a Wedding Pancake Puppies Cake and two Original Grand Slams (that you can use for your next visit).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.