Get An Even Better Deal On SYY Than Director Hinshaw Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 26, Sysco Corp's Director, John M. Hinshaw, invested $1,000,035.07 into 13,304 shares of SYY, for a cost per share of $75.17. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) and achieve a cost basis 2.3% cheaper than Hinshaw, with shares changing hands as low as $73.42 per share. Sysco Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYY's low point in its 52 week range is $68.19 per share, with $91.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.82. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SYY insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/26/2026 John M. Hinshaw Director 13,304 $75.17 $1,000,035.07

The current annualized dividend paid by Sysco Corp is $2.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 07/02/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SYY, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SYY makes up 4.36% of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: PBJ) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding SYY).

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Further SYY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.