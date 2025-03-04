Get An Even Better Deal On PRU Than Director Di Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 20, Prudential Financial Inc's Director, Sibio Carmine Di, invested $22,208.00 into 200 shares of PRU, for a cost per share of $111.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) and achieve a cost basis 2.1% cheaper than Di, with shares changing hands as low as $108.72 per share. Prudential Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRU's low point in its 52 week range is $104.445 per share, with $130.5515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.28. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PRU insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/20/2025 Sibio Carmine Di Director 200 $111.04 $22,208.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Prudential Financial Inc is $5.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/18/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PRU, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

