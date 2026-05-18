Get An Even Better Deal On PLBC Than Director Foster Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 11, Plumas Bancorp Inc's Director, Michael Kevin Foster, invested $24,087.50 into 470 shares of PLBC, for a cost per share of $51.25. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Plumas Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PLBC) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Foster, with shares changing hands as low as $50.97 per share. Plumas Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLBC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.70 per share, with $54.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.52. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PLBC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2026 Michael Kevin Foster Director 470 $51.25 $24,087.50

The current annualized dividend paid by Plumas Bancorp Inc is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/01/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PLBC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PLBC makes up 1.28% of the Fundamentals First ETF (Symbol: KNOW) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PLBC).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 biggest short interest increases

 Funds Holding MCOW

 Future Dividend Aristocrats



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.