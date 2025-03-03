Get An Even Better Deal On LAMR Than Director Fletcher Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 24, Lamar Advertising Co's Director, Nancy Fletcher, invested $28,947.30 into 235 shares of LAMR, for a cost per share of $123.18. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) and achieve a cost basis 1.3% cheaper than Fletcher, with shares changing hands as low as $121.59 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $108.80 per share, with $139.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.92. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which LAMR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2025 Nancy Fletcher Director 235 $123.18 $28,947.30

The current annualized dividend paid by Lamar Advertising Co is $6.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LAMR, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

