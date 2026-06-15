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CTSH

Get An Even Better Deal On CTSH Than Director Rohleder Did

June 15, 2026 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 10, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.'s Director, Stephen J. Rohleder, invested $209,768.00 into 4,034 shares of CTSH, for a cost per share of $52.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) and achieve a cost basis 3.7% cheaper than Rohleder, with shares changing hands as low as $50.08 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Chart

Looking at the chart above, CTSH's low point in its 52 week range is $45.48 per share, with $87.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.38. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CTSH insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2026 Stephen J. Rohleder Director 4,034 $52.00 $209,768.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/18/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CTSH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

CTSH+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CTSH makes up 6.07% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 2.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CTSH).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further CTSH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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