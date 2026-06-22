Get An Even Better Deal On CSWC Than Director Battist Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 17, Capital Southwest Corporation's Director, Christine Battist, invested $19,977.80 into 860 shares of CSWC, for a cost per share of $23.23. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC) and achieve a cost basis 1.7% cheaper than Battist, with shares changing hands as low as $22.84 per share. Capital Southwest Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSWC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.37 per share, with $24.431 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.30. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CSWC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/09/2026 Christine Battist Director 600 $23.16 $13,895.22 02/27/2026 Michael Scott Sarner President and CEO 2,695 $21.90 $59,012.51 06/01/2026 Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor Director 213 $23.42 $4,988.46 06/05/2026 William R. Thomas III Director 5,000 $23.40 $116,999.50 06/17/2026 Christine Battist Director 860 $23.23 $19,977.80

The current annualized dividend paid by Capital Southwest Corporation is $2.32/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 09/15/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CSWC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 10.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CSWC makes up 4.60% of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (Symbol: FBDC) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CSWC).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further CSWC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.