Get Disney Plus AND Hulu for Just $2.99/Month For a Year

Black Friday shopping is well underway, with many retailers offering discounts on a huge variety of products. And not only are there major deals on tech, apparel and home goods, but you can also score impressive deals on streaming services this Black Friday. For example, you can get Paramount Plus for just $1.99 a month from now until December 3.

But that’s not the only worthwhile streaming deal. This Black Friday (through November 28th), you can score both Disney Plus and Hulu for the low price of $2.99 a month for 12 months. This is an exceptional deal, despite the fact that both streaming services in the bundle are “with-ads.” The deal is valid for both new and returning Hulu subscribers who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month. If you’re interested in scoring both streaming platforms, and saving around $13 each month, you’ll have until after Cyber Monday to subscribe. The cut-off date is November 28, 2023.

Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads) — $2.99 a month for 12 months OR Hulu (with ads) — $0.99 a month for 12 monthsView Deal

And if Disney Plus isn’t a good fit for you, you can score a Hulu subscription on its own for even cheaper. Yes, you can get Hulu (With Ads) for just 99 cents a month for an entire year. That’s 87% off its original price of $7.99 a month. However, tacking on a Disney Plus will only cost you an extra $2 a month thanks to this deal, and let you access a larger variety of content. Normally, a Disney Plus Basic subscription with ads costs $7.99 a month.

Both streaming services are home to thousands of movies and television shows, including exclusive and original content. Popular titles from Hulu include The Bear, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Only Murders in the Building. Disney Plus not only lets users watch both new and old Disney movies and shows, but also Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. Popular titles from the service include The Mandalorian, WandaVision and The Avengers.

