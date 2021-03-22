Get An Even Better Deal On VBTX Than Director Acosta Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 15, Veritex Holdings Inc's Director, Arcilia Acosta, invested $327,885.00 into 10,000 shares of VBTX, for a cost per share of $32.79. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) and achieve a cost basis 1.4% cheaper than Acosta, with shares changing hands as low as $32.34 per share. Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.40 per share, with $34.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.68. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which VBTX insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2020 Pat S. Bolin Director 10,000 $19.32 $193,200.00 11/02/2020 Gregory B. Morrison Director 666 $20.23 $13,476.17 11/03/2020 John Sughrue Director 2,500 $20.40 $51,000.00 11/04/2020 John Sughrue Director 2,500 $19.52 $48,799.00 12/08/2020 John Sughrue Director 850 $23.37 $19,863.48 01/29/2021 John Sughrue Director 2,500 $25.94 $64,850.00 03/15/2021 Arcilia Acosta Director 10,000 $32.79 $327,885.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Veritex Holdings Inc is $0.68/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/03/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VBTX, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

