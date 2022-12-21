Get An Even Better Deal On UMBF Than Director Sosland Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 7, UMB Financial Corp's Director, L. Joshua Sosland, invested $30,474.08 into 368 shares of UMBF, for a cost per share of $82.81. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) and achieve a cost basis 3.1% cheaper than Sosland, with shares changing hands as low as $80.24 per share. It should be noted that Sosland has collected $0.38/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. UMB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $76.97 per share, with $112.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.92. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which UMBF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 258 $90.00 $23,251.29 08/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 196 $90.00 $17,625.98 10/28/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,500 $78.64 $117,967.50 11/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 281 $83.12 $23,327.28 11/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 213 $83.12 $17,711.33 11/07/2022 L. Joshua Sosland Director 368 $82.81 $30,474.08

The current annualized dividend paid by UMB Financial Corp is $1.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/09/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UMBF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

