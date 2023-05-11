News & Insights

Get An Even Better Deal On SBCF Than Director Lipstein Did

May 11, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 2, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida's Director, Robert J. Lipstein, invested $99,288.45 into 5,166 shares of SBCF, for a cost per share of $19.22. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) and achieve a cost basis 1.1% cheaper than Lipstein, with shares changing hands as low as $19.00 per share. Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida Chart

Looking at the chart above, SBCF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.93 per share, with $36.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.18. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SBCF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2023 Christopher E. Fogal Director 2,385 $20.66 $49,274.10
05/02/2023 Robert J. Lipstein Director 5,166 $19.22 $99,288.45

The current annualized dividend paid by Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is $0.72/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/14/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SBCF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

SBCF+Dividend+History+Chart

