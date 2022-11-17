Markets
PXD

Get An Even Better Deal On PXD Than Director Hernandez Did

November 17, 2022 — 10:04 am EST

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 9, Pioneer Natural Resources Co's Director, Jacinto J. Hernandez, invested $148,332.98 into 588 shares of PXD, for a cost per share of $252.27. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and achieve a cost basis 1.7% cheaper than Hernandez, with shares changing hands as low as $247.86 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Chart

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $166.97 per share, with $288.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.50. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PXD insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2022 Jacinto J. Hernandez Director 588 $252.27 $148,332.98

The current annualized dividend paid by Pioneer Natural Resources Co is $4.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 11/29/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PXD, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

PXD+Dividend+History+Chart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

