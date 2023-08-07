Get An Even Better Deal On BFH Than Director Ballou Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 31, Bread Financial Holdings Inc's Director, Roger H. Ballou, invested $100,272.00 into 2,400 shares of BFH, for a cost per share of $41.78. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) and achieve a cost basis 2.2% cheaper than Ballou, with shares changing hands as low as $40.84 per share. Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFH's low point in its 52 week range is $23.19 per share, with $45.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.98. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BFH insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2023 Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. 257,618 $24.88 $6,409,527.08 05/11/2023 Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. 190,000 $26.10 $4,958,274.49 05/16/2023 Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. 210,000 $27.43 $5,760,470.69 05/19/2023 Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. 112,944 $29.70 $3,353,886.96 05/24/2023 Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. 15,000 $29.50 $442,479.00 05/30/2023 Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. 400 $29.89 $11,954.00 07/31/2023 Roger H. Ballou Director 2,400 $41.78 $100,272.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Bread Financial Holdings Inc is $0.84/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 08/10/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BFH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

