Get Ahead of Spring Cleaning by Buying These Items at Costco Now

The biggest cleaning season of the year is just around the corner. Spring cleaning is a time to take your regular cleaning routine up several notches and leave no stain, germ or particle of dust untouched.

More and more people seem to be taking part, with the American Cleaning Institute finding in 2022 that 3 out of 4 Americans spring clean yearly (78%), almost a 10% increase from the year before. Of course, a proper cleaning requires the right products, which Costco has in spades.

Priced at $60, a Gold Star Membership at Costco is an investment you've probably never regretted, as it offers serious savings opportunities. Cleaning products are no exception, and the often supersized items typically have a long shelf life, allowing you to use them for months or even years to come.

With so many cleaning products to choose from, you may often feel overwhelmed by all the options. GOBankingRates is here to help, by compiling a list of five cleaning products that offer serious savings. Keep reading to find out what items to definitely put on your Costco list.

Windex Original Glass Cleaner

A quintessential household cleaner, Windex will make your glass surfaces sparkle -- and so much more. From removing tough kitchen grease to deep-cleaning your kids' toys, you can easily use a lot of it in a short period of time.

Thankfully, Costco sells a 32-ounce bottle of Windex Original Glass Cleaner, along with a 169-ounce refill bottle for just 10 cents per ounce. This is a steal, as the 32-ounce bottle alone is priced at 13 cents per ounce at Walmart.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Proper spring cleaning of your home means disinfecting all surfaces. Clorox wipes are a bleach-free way to kill viruses and bacteria on just about all non-porous surfaces in your home.

Costco sells a variety pack of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes -- containing five 85-count packs -- for just five cents per wipe. This is cheaper than Target, which offers a three-pack of 75 Clorox Disinfecting Wipes -- 105 total wipes --for six cents per wipe.

Plus, beyond spring cleaning purposes, it's always a good idea to have Clorox wipes on hand in the post-pandemic era.

Twist & Shout Spin Mop & Bucket System

It's time to give your floors a really good mopping. The Twist & Shout Spin Mop & Bucket System is self-wringing and requires no bending, making it easier than ever to clean every nook and cranny.

Having a Costco membership gives you exclusive access to savings on this mop. The company also sells it on Amazon, but it'll cost you $59.95.

The system also comes with an extra machine washable mop head, so you'll likely be set for next year's spring cleaning, as each one lasts six to 12 months.

Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner

Want an all-purpose cleaner that isn't filled with harmful chemicals? Non-toxic and biodegradable, Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner is EPA Safer Choice Certified. Costco sells a Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner set, including a 32-ounce bottle and a 140-ounce refill, for seven cents per ounce.

At Home Depot, you'll pay $5.48 for a 32-ounce bottle of this product -- 17 cents per ounce -- making it a steal. Do note, this product is concentrated, so you can use it as-is or dilute it with water.

Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Sponge

Ideal for a variety of surfaces -- including showers and countertops -- a Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Sponge can help you remove tough dirt and grime. Ultra-durable, these sponges can even be cleaned in the dishwasher to maximize their use.

You can get a 21-count of Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges for $17.99 at Costco, which equates to 86 cents per sponge. Conversely, a nine-count pack of these sponges costs $9.29 at Target -- $1.03 per sponge.

Save leftover sponges for your next deep clean or use them on non-stick cookware.

All prices are accurate as of Feb. 24, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the products listed in this article.

