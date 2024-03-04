Get A Sam's Club Membership For Up to $40 Off

If you’re looking to save on groceries and household items, joining a warehouse club can help. But which one should you join? If you’re looking for the one with the cheapest membership cost, it’s likely Sam’s Club — especially now thanks to the retailer’s new deal. Owned and operated by Walmart, which is already known for its low prices, Sam’s Club offers even further discounts on a variety of items, especially when you buy in bulk.

Sam’s Club, which operates over 600 locations nationwide, has two membership tiers — Club and Plus. While both memberships offer instant savings, same-day delivery, members only fuel savings and more, the Plus membership also adds on a number of other benefits, including pharmacy and optical savings and free curbside pickup.

Both memberships are available at a discount right now.

Sam's Club membership deals

Club membership: Typically, a standard Club membership costs $50 a year, but thanks to the company’s new promotion, if you open a Club membership anytime until May 1, 2024, you’ll save 50%. This means you’ll pay only $25 for a year-long membership. However, the offer is only available to new members, and those with a current membership are not eligible. To score the discount, you’ll need to sign-up through this link.

Plus membership: A Sam’s Club Plus membership, which costs $110 a year, is also on sale. If you join anytime until May 1, 2024, you’ll receive $40 off a membership, and pay only $70. Similarly, this promotion is only available for new members and you’ll need to follow this link to sign-up and qualify for the offer.

If you’re torn between joining Sam’s Club or Costco, this new deal can definitely help you narrow down your decision. Costco’s basic Gold membership costs $60.00 annually and its Executive membership costs $120 a year. Even with this Costco membership deal, which offers $20 to $40 off a membership, you’ll still end up paying more than at Sam’s Club.

And with a Sam’s Club credit card, you can save even more. In fact, the Sam's Club Mastercard was also ranked as a winner in the fuel category of Kiplinger’s 2024 best cash back credit cards. With it, Sam’s Club members will earn 5% cash back on up to $6,000 spent each year on gas or EV charging, then 1% for the remainder of the year. Plus, you’ll get a $30 statement credit when you open a new account and make $30 in Sam’s Club purchases within 30 days, helping you save even more.

