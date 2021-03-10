Get A Personal Loan While Self-Employed In 7 Steps

A personal loan can be a great choice if you need to borrow money for home upgrades, car repairs, debt consolidation or other bills. There’s just one problem if you’re self-employed: it can be trickier to get a loan than someone with a W2 job. But don’t worry—it’s still possible to get self-employed personal loans. We’ll help you understand how you can get one through these seven steps.

1. Check Your Credit Score

Getting a personal loan without a good credit score can be tough, especially if you’re self-employed. You can check your credit score for free online or through your credit card provider. When applying for a personal loan, shoot for a score of at least 610; however, a score over 720 will yield the lowest interest rates.

You’ll also want to check your credit report on AnnualCreditReport.com to make sure your report is error-free. Doing this early gives you plenty of time to correct any possible errors, or even to find ways to increase your credit score.

2. Gather the Required Documentation and Information

Personal loans for self-employed people generally require more paperwork since your employment situation is more unusual. It’s a good idea to round up this paperwork ahead of time to ensure a smooth application process with your lender.

Each lender has its own personal loan requirements for which documents you’ll need to submit. But in general, it’s a good idea to gather these files ahead of time:

Tax statements (tax transcripts, returns or schedules)

1099s

Bank statements

Profit & loss statements

Most lenders will want to see at least two years’ worth of income documents because they want to see a pattern of consistent income. The longer you’ve been self-employed and earning a semi-consistent income (and can show it), the better your chances are of qualifying.

3. Shop Around & Prequalfiy With Multiple Lenders

Since lenders differ so much on their policies for personal loans for self-employed people, it’s especially important to shop around. Some lenders offer a prequalification process that lets you see whether the lender is likely to approve your loan and what terms you may qualify for before submitting your application. When you prequalify, make sure that the lender does a soft credit check to protect your credit score.

4. Choose a Lender That Fits Your Needs

After you’ve prequalified with multiple lenders, now it’s time to compare the rates and terms you can receive. This process allows you to choose the best personal loan for your specific situation.

Most people choose the lowest rate, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But depending on your situation, you might also want to consider other factors too, including:

Lender ratings and reviews

Specific policies (if any) for self-employed people

Referrals from your network

5. Apply Online or In-person

Once you choose a lender, it’s time to apply for the loan. Depending on the lender, you can typically visit the branch or apply directly online; in some cases, you may need to call them to complete the application.

Your lender will ask for documents about your finances and your business income, which you should have ready. They may ask for other documents, too, which you might need to do some searching to find. In any case, it’s important to be responsive and get any documents to your lender as soon as you can to speed up your loan decision.

Your lender will also do a hard credit check at this point to verify everything on your credit report. This can have a small negative impact on your credit score, so that’s why you want to make sure you’re truly ready to apply for the loan before this step.

6. Wait for Your Approval

Your lender will review your documents and let you know if you qualify. The amount of time this takes can vary. In some cases, you could receive a decision almost instantly; however, because you’re self-employed you may face a bit more scrutiny by the lender, which could delay approval. In some cases, it could take a few days or even longer to get a decision.

7. Repay Your Personal Loan

If your lender approves you for the loan, congratulations! You can make things a lot easier for yourself by enrolling in autopay. This could help you in four possible ways:

You’ll never have to pay any late fees

You won’t have to worry about making loan payments

Many lenders offer small rate discounts for signing up for autopay

You’ll build credit automatically (even one late payment can tank your score)

Personal Loan Alternatives for Self-employed Workers

If you need to borrow money, it’s important to know that personal loans aren’t your only option. Here are a few other types of financing self-employed people have access to:

Credit Cards

Credit cards give you access to a credit limit determined by your provider. You’re able to use up to this limit each month, and you can reuse your limit as you repay your balance. Although it’s smart to repay your balance in full each month, it’s not required. Any unpaid balances will accrue interest until they’re paid off.

Many people use credit cards to pay for all their spending, and then pay it all off at the end of the month. In this way, you can earn many of the rewards credit cards offer without having to pay interest.

Home Equity Loans

If you’re a homeowner, you can tap into a portion of your home’s equity—the difference between your home’s current market value and your remaining mortgage balance—with a home equity loan. You can typically borrow up to 85% of the equity in your home. For example, if you have $100,000 worth of equity in your home, you may be able to borrow up to $85,000 ($100,000 x 0.85).

Home equity loans usually charge lower rates than an unsecured loan like a personal loan. But keep in mind, if you default on a home equity loan, your lender can initiate foreclosure proceedings because your house serves as the collateral that secures the loan.

Home Equity Lines of Credit

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) also work by allowing you to borrow against the equity you’ve built up in your home. Rather than getting that all as a lump sum like with a home equity loan, though, you instead have a line of credit you can borrow against on an as-needed basis.

This is handy if you want the option to borrow money during a given time period, but you’re not sure when you’ll need the cash and you don’t want to pay interest on money you don’t use. Home remodeling projects are a common use, for example, because you can buy the materials as you need them.

SBA Microloans

If you need to borrow money for your business rather than for your personal situation, you could secure funding through the Small Business Administration (SBA). It offers SBA loans with terms and loan limits of up to 30 years and $5 million or more. However, you may be someone looking for a smaller business loan.

If that sounds like you, the SBA Microloan program allows you to apply for a loan of up to $50,000 to finance your business through an approved SBA lender (usually a bank or credit union). You’ll then have up to six years to pay it off at an interest rate of 8% to 13%.

