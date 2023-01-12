Get a Jump on Your Taxes With These Tips From the IRS for 2023

We may be just a couple weeks into 2023, but it’s never too early to start thinking about filing taxes. Planning ahead now does more than make the filing process a bit easier. Careful planning and preparation can also ensure you receive your refund sooner and put the funds toward savings, investing or any bills you need to pay off.

Ready for the peace of mind that comes with getting a head start on tax prep? Use these tips from the IRS to jumpstart your tax filing for 2023.

Create an Online IRS Account

Do you not already have an account created with the IRS? There’s plenty of time to create one.

The IRS recommends creating a secure online account at IRS.gov/account. Taxpayers can use this account to view your most recently filed tax return, view any taxes owed, make payments, apply for payment plans, access your tax records and access the latest information available to you about your federal tax account.

Sign Up for e-News Subscriptions

There are many tax law changes to be aware of in 2023 and sometimes it can be difficult to keep up with all of them.

Stay on top of the latest news and tax trends by signing up for e-News Subscriptions. The IRS’s e-News Subscriptions include tax tips across a wide range of general tax topics, IRS Newswire for breaking news and tax law changes and IRS Guidewire for technical tax guidance issued by the IRS.

Additional e-News Subscriptions available include e-News for Tax Professionals, e-News for Payroll Professionals and e-News for Businesses. Scroll through the list on the IRS website and subscribe to those fitting your tax needs. In a pinch, you can always visit the regularly updated IRS Newsroom for the latest in tax news and stories.

Organize Your Tax Records

Even tax filers who pride themselves on early filing are advised by the IRS to wait to file until they have all necessary tax records. A complete list of essential documents and tax records may be found on the IRS website.

Notify the Appropriate Agencies for Specific Changes

Did you experience a specific change in 2022 such as a name or address change? If so, now is a good time to notify the appropriate agency. The IRS said to notify the Social Security Administration (SSA) of a legal name change and to notify the IRS if your address changed.

Renew Your ITIN

If your Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) has expired, the IRS recommends renewing it ASAP, especially if it is needed on a U.S. federal tax return. If your ITIN has not expired, you will not need to renew it.

Can the IRS still accept a tax return with an expired ITIN? The answer is yes, but it may delay processing or delay tax credits owed to you. Renewing your ITIN promptly is the best recommendation for avoiding refund delays.

Choose Direct Deposit

Those filing their tax returns electronically may receive access to their refund faster than a paper check by choosing direct deposit. Aside from receiving a refund faster via direct deposit, choosing this payment method also helps ensure fewer lost or stolen refund checks.

Sign into your online banking account to get access to your routing and account number to set this up. For those without bank accounts, the IRS recommends learning how to open an account at an FDIC-Insured bank or through the National Credit Union Locator Tool. Veterans may utilize the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP). This provides veterans access to financial services at participating banks.

