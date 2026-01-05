Get 2026 Started With a Bang, Buy These 3 Supercharged Dividend Growth Stocks.

Key Points

Brookfield Asset Management expects to grow its dividend by more than 15% annually in the coming years.

MPLX has raised its high-yielding distribution by 10% or more for four consecutive years.

Prologis has delivered 13% compound annual dividend growth over the past five years.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management ›

Dividend growers make some of the best long-term investments. They provide investors with a lucrative and growing income stream, complemented by a rising share price. This powerful combination has enabled them to historically outperform non-dividend payers and companies that don't increase their dividend by a wide margin.

Adding some high-octane dividend growth stocks could give your portfolio a boost in 2026. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), MPLX (NYSE: MPLX), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stand out for their strong dividend growth rates. That makes them ideal dividend stocks to buy to help get your portfolio going in the new year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Robust dividend growth ahead

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading alternative investment manager with over $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM). It generates stable fee-based income with additional future earnings growth from carried interest (a share of a fund's profits above a certain return target). The company currently pays a 3.3%-yielding dividend, roughly triple the S&P 500's level.

The asset manager has been a dividend growth juggernaut since its spinoff from Brookfield Corporation in late 2022. It hiked its payout by 19% in early 2024 and by another 15% the following year.

Brookfield Asset Management expects to deliver around 20% annual earnings growth over the next five years. It's capitalizing on the steady shift toward alternatives by investors and investment megatrends such as AI infrastructure. That robust growth rate should support continued dividend growth of 15%+ annually in the coming years.

A high-octane, high-yielding payout

MPLX is a master limited partnership (MLP) -- MLPs send investors a Schedule K-1 Federal tax form each year -- focused on operating energy midstream assets like pipelines and processing plants. Those assets generate very stable cash flow backed by long-term contracts and government-regulated rate structures. The MLP currently yields 8.1%.

The pipeline company produces enough stable cash to cover its payout by a comfy 1.3 times. Meanwhile, it has a conservative leverage ratio of 3.7 times, well below the 4.0 times range that its stable cash flows can support. Its healthy financial profile provides it with ample flexibility to make acquisitions and invest in organic expansion projects.

MPLX completed several acquisitions in 2025, led by its $2.4 billion purchase of Northwind Midstream. Meanwhile, it has a long list of organic expansion projects underway that it expects to complete through 2029. These growth catalysts will give the MLP ample fuel to continue increasing its distribution. MPLX recently increased its payout by 12.5%, marking its second consecutive year of growth at that rate and its fourth straight year of delivering a double-digit distribution growth rate.

Ample pathways to deliver above-average growth rates

Prologis is the leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on logistics properties like warehouses. It secures these properties with long-term leases that escalate rents at a modest annual rate. As a result, they provide Prologis with stable cash flow to cover its 3.2%-yielding dividend.

The company has grown its dividend at a 13% compound annual rate over the past five years. That's faster than the REIT sector average of 6% and the S&P 500's 5% dividend growth rate.

Prologis is in a strong position to continue growing its dividend at an above-average rate in the future. The industrial REIT boasts a fortress-like financial profile, affording it ample financial flexibility to invest in expansion projects and make strategic acquisitions. The company has a vast land bank to support development projects, including both warehouses and data centers. Additionally, it invests in solar and energy storage projects to provide clean power to its tenants. Add in rising rents (embedded in its leases and capturing higher market rent growth as legacy leases expire), and Prologis should continue growing its earnings and 3.2%-yielding dividend at above-average rates.

Supercharged income producers

Brookfield Asset Management, MPLX, and Prologis offer investors higher-yielding dividends that are growing at high rates. With more growth ahead in 2026 and beyond, they're great dividend stocks to buy in the new year. They can set your portfolio up to deliver supercharged returns in the future.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Asset Management right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Asset Management, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Asset Management wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,703!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,689!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 5, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.