Get $25 in Target GiftCards When You Spend $80 — Only Through Saturday

Target is giving out up to $25 in Target GiftCards when you spend $80 on a variety of home and beauty products. But act fast. The deal only lasts through Saturday December 9.
Here’s the deal:
- Spend $50 on home care products and get a $15 Target GiftCard.
- Spend $30 on beauty products, earn a $10 Target GiftCard.
So collectively, you can spend $80 and get $25.
Just choose from a selection of home care products and earn a Target GiftCard worth $15 after you spend just $50. Just a few of the wide range of eligible products include:
- Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, Mega Roll
- Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray
- Mr. Clean Extra Durable Scrub Magic Eraser Sponges - 10ct
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes /3pk
- Kleenex Ultra Soft 3-Ply Facial Tissue
Spend $30 on select beauty products and earn a $10 Target GiftCard. A few of the available products include:
- Aquaphor Healing Ointment Skin Protectant and Moisturizer - 1.75oz
- La Roche Posay Purifying Foaming Face Wash - 13.52 fl oz
- Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Lipstick - 0.9oz
- Native Coconut & Vanilla Moisturizing Vegan Shampoo - 16.5 fl oz
- Tresemme Extra Hold Hairspray
On top of all that, don’t miss out on these select Target GiftCard offers and promotions. But hurry, these deals also end Saturday, Dec. 9.
- Buy an InfinitiPRO by Conair Curl Secret Ceramic Auto Hair Curling Iron - get a $10 Target GiftCard
- Buy 2 select cough & cold relief items - get a $5 Target GiftCard
- Buy a Conair Extreme Steam Power Dual Voltage Steamer - get a $5 Target GiftCard
- Buy a Shark Matrix Plus 2 in 1 robot vacuum & mop - get a $40 Target GiftCard
- Buy the Minecraft Game with 3,500 Minecoins Bundle - get a $15 Target GiftCard
- Buy 2 select Pampers diaper packs - get a $10 Target GiftCard
- Spend $50 or more on select Logitech computer accessories - get a $10 Target GiftCard
- Buy a BISSELL Little Green portable carpet cleaner - get a $10 Target GiftCard
- Buy 2 select Millie Moon diaper packs - get a $10 Target GiftCard
- Buy a Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum – get a $20 Target GiftCard
Looking for more incredible Target GiftCard deals this Holiday season? Check out “All the Deals” on dozens of gift cards for every member of the family.
