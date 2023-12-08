News & Insights

Get $25 in Target GiftCards When You Spend $80 — Only Through Saturday

December 08, 2023 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by Kathryn Pomroy for Kiplinger ->

Target is giving out up to $25 in Target GiftCards when you spend $80 on a variety of home and beauty products. But act fast. The deal only lasts through Saturday December 9.

Here’s the deal:

So collectively, you can spend $80 and get $25. 

Just choose from a selection of home care products and earn a Target GiftCard worth $15 after you spend just $50. Just a few of the wide range of eligible products include:

  • Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, Mega Roll
  • Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray
  • Mr. Clean Extra Durable Scrub Magic Eraser Sponges - 10ct
  • Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes /3pk
  • Kleenex Ultra Soft 3-Ply Facial Tissue

Spend $30 on select beauty products and earn a $10 Target GiftCard. A few of the available products include:

  • Aquaphor Healing Ointment Skin Protectant and Moisturizer - 1.75oz
  • La Roche Posay Purifying Foaming Face Wash - 13.52 fl oz
  • Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Lipstick - 0.9oz
  • Native Coconut & Vanilla Moisturizing Vegan Shampoo - 16.5 fl oz
  • Tresemme Extra Hold Hairspray

On top of all that, don’t miss out on these select Target GiftCard offers and promotions. But hurry, these deals also end Saturday, Dec. 9.

Looking for more incredible Target GiftCard deals this Holiday season?  Check out “All the Deals” on dozens of gift cards for every member of the family.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

