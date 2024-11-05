News & Insights

Gestamp Automocion Surpasses Market Despite Challenges

Gestamp Automocion (ES:GEST) has released an update.

Gestamp Automocion, a leader in automotive metal components, has outperformed the market with a 6.3% revenue increase in the first nine months of 2024, despite challenges like electric vehicle transition delays and currency impacts. The company’s strategic Phoenix Plan in NAFTA is progressing well, aiming to enhance profitability amid market volatility. Gestamp anticipates closing the year with modest growth and positive cash flow, maintaining its financial solidity.

