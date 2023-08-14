GES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.10, changing hands as low as $20.03 per share. GUESS ?, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GES's low point in its 52 week range is $14.27 per share, with $24.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.11.

