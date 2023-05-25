GES Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.24, changing hands as high as $19.64 per share. GUESS ?, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GES's low point in its 52 week range is $14.27 per share, with $24.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.48.
