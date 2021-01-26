BioTech
GE

GE's free cash flow beats estimates, provides 2021 outlook

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co reported a better-than-expected free cash flow for the fourth quarter on Tuesday and forecast 2021 cash flow to be about $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion, as it benefits from a recovery at its power and renewable energy units.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N reported a better-than-expected free cash flow for the fourth quarter on Tuesday and forecast 2021 cash flow to be about $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion, as it benefits from a recovery at its power and renewable energy units.

Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at 8 cents per share, compared with Refinitiv's average analyst estimate of a profit of 9 cents per share.

Free cash outflow from industrial operations totaled $4.37 billion, GE said. The manufacturing conglomerate had previously predicted a cash flow of at least $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE BA

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular