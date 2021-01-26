GE's free cash flow beats estimates, provides 2021 outlook
Jan 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N reported a better-than-expected free cash flow for the fourth quarter on Tuesday and forecast 2021 cash flow to be about $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion, as it benefits from a recovery at its power and renewable energy units.
Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at 8 cents per share, compared with Refinitiv's average analyst estimate of a profit of 9 cents per share.
Free cash outflow from industrial operations totaled $4.37 billion, GE said. The manufacturing conglomerate had previously predicted a cash flow of at least $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter.
