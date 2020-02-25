GES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.18, changing hands as low as $18.11 per share. GUESS ?, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GES's low point in its 52 week range is $13.34 per share, with $23.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.12.

