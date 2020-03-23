US Markets

GE's aviation unit to cut U.S. workforce by about 10% -CEO

General Electric Co's aviation unit plans to cut its total U.S. workforce by about 10%, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said on Monday, as airlines delay purchases amid the coronavirus pandemic. Culp also said he would forgo his salary for the rest of 2020.

In a letter to employees, Culp also said he would forgo his salary for the rest of 2020. (https://reut.rs/3aetSlc)

The company's aviation business makes engines for Boeing Co and Airbus SE planes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/GE (URGENT)

