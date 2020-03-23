GE's aviation unit to cut U.S. workforce by about 10% -CEO
March 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co 's aviation unit plans to cut its total U.S. workforce by about 10%, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said on Monday, as airlines delay purchases amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to employees, Culp also said he would forgo his salary for the rest of 2020. (https://reut.rs/3aetSlc)
The company's aviation business makes engines for Boeing Co and Airbus SE planes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/GE (URGENT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources