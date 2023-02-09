Gershowitz Diane M Cuts Stake in Marcus Corporation (MCS)

Fintel reports that Gershowitz Diane M has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Marcus Corporation (THE) (MCS). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.42MM shares and 9.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.02% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus Corporation is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 38.02% from its latest reported closing price of $15.52.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus Corporation is $773MM, an increase of 20.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, an increase of 352.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus Corporation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCS is 0.25%, an increase of 31.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 29,278K shares. The put/call ratio of MCS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,794K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 1,373K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 39.63% over the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management holds 1,030K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 847K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 797K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Marcus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

