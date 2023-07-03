Gerry Murphy To Join Tesco Board As Its Chair

(RTTNews) - Tesco PLC (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) announced that Gerry Murphy will join the Board and be appointed Chair on 1 September 2023. He is currently Chair of Burberry Group plc and Tate & Lyle PLC. The Group noted that Gerry Murphy has previously served as a non-executive director of companies including British American Tobacco plc, Merlin Entertainments plc, Novar plc, Abbey National plc and Reckitt Benckiser plc.

Most recently Gerry Murphy served as group chief executive of Kingfisher plc. He was chief executive of Carlton Communications plc, Exel plc and Greencore Group plc. Gerry Murphy was also previously Chair of The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP.

Byron Grote will revert to his previous position as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee.

