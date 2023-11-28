Gerresheimer Signs Long-term Electricity Supply Deal With PNE AG

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a German drug packaging and drug delivery systems provider, Tuesday said it has signed a long-term electricity supply agreement with PNE AG, a German project planning company and wind turbine operator.

The power purchase agreement or PPA with PNE covers around 35 GWh of wind power per year. The deal is expected to enable Gerresheimer to reduce its CO2 emissions by around 18,000 tonnes each year starting in 2024.

The company, which aims to switch its entire electricity supply to renewable sources by 2030, added that it will also further increase green power as a share of the energy supplied to its German production sites.

The newly signed PPA and other planned projects are expected to push green electricity as a share of the power supplied to Gerresheimer production sites worldwide to over 50% by the end of 2024.

Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer, said, "The power purchase agreement with PNE AG is another important building block in expanding green power as a share of the supply of energy to our German locations. EcoDesign, green energy, and the use of the latest production technology are the key factors for us in reducing our CO2 emissions by 50 % by 2030."

