Gerresheimer Q4 Earnings Down, Revenues Rise; Sees Organic Growth In FY22; Raises Mid-term View

(RTTNews) - German drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share declined 9.4 percent to 0.87 euro from 0.96 euro last year.

Adjusted net income was 42.2 million euros, compared to 41.8 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.31 euros, compared to 1.32 euros last year.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 4.5 percent to 95.4 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA in core business came in at 100 million euros, down 3.7 percent.

Fourth-quarter revenues grew 8.3 percent to 436.1 million euros from 402.8 million euros a year ago. Revenues grew 7.8 percent organically.

Core business organic revenue increased by 9.3 percent with an organic adj. EBITDA margin of 23.1 percent.

Looking ahead, for FY 2022, the company expects high single-digit growth in organic revenue, organic adjusted EBITDA as well as adjusted earnings per share.

Further, Gerresheimer raised its mid-term guidance. The company now expects organic revenue growth in high single-digit, organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23-25 percent, and adjusted earnings per share growth above 10 percent per annum.

