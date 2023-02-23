Gerresheimer Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 15.9% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted net income increased 15.1% year-over-year to 48.6 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.49 euros compared to 1.31 euros. Earnings per share was 1.05 euros compared to 0.87 euros. Revenue was 528.7 million euros, up 15.9% on organic basis.

For fiscal 2022, net income was 102.2 million euros compared to 87.2 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 3.06 euros compared to 2.67 euros. Adjusted net income was 151 million euros, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 4.61 euros, representing organic growth of 6.9%. Fiscal 2022 revenue rose organically by 16.2% to 1.82 billion euros.

"Our strategic investments from recent years are paying off, resulting in significantly higher growth rates and returns. We will continue to leverage business opportunities and to accelerate our profitable growth path", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

For fiscal 2023 (for group level, FXN), organic revenue growth is projected to be at least 10%. Organic adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be at least 10%. Adjusted EPS growth is projected to be low single-digit percentage. For mid-term (for group level, FXN), organic revenue growth is projected to eat least 10%. Organic adjusted EBITDA margin is expected 23-25%. Adjusted EPS growth is anticipated to be at least 10%.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 1.25 euros per share for fiscal 2022.

